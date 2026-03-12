West Virginia drops 68-48 decision to BYU in Big 12 Tournament

West Virginia was one and done in Kansas City losing to BYU 68-48 in the second round of the Big 12 Conference Tournament Wednesday night inside the T-Mobile Center.

The Mountaineers had a season-high 22 turnovers, with 14 in the first half, which allowed the Cougars to take an early lead and BYU’s ability to score at a higher clip allowed them to maintain it. BYU held a 38-20 edge in the battle of points in the paint.

Guard Honor Huff led the Mountaineers with 17 points, while forward Brenen Lorient had 11 points.

The Mountaineers fall to 18-14 and now await potential postseason opportunities.

The Cougars got the scoring started on a three-pointer after the two teams exchanged multiple empty possessions over the first two minutes only for the Mountaineers to quickly answer with one of their own. West Virginia would take an 8-5 lead after Huff’s second three of the game entering the first media timeout with 15 minutes remaining in the first half.

The Mountaineers would double up the Cougars at 10-5 after a Lorient layup but BYU would then score six straight to take the lead by a single point with 11:30 remaining in the half.

West Virginia struggled with turnovers early with seven at the 9:59 mark of the first half but was tied 11-11. BYU moved ahead 15-11 as the Mountaineers didn’t make a field goal for over six minutes.

Lorient would end the over seven minute drought with a dunk to cut the deficit to 17-13, but the Cougars again would score on the other end to move back up six.

BYU would push the lead to 25-17 at the 3:44 mark as AJ Dybantsa had 14 early points. But the lead would swell to 28-17 after a three-pointer as the Mountaineers continued to struggle to put the ball in the basket.

Huff would end the run with his third triple of the first half along with a foul to cut the deficit to 28-21 and the Mountaineers would continue to trim the lead to make it 28-23. However, another turnover led to a BYU basket and the foul to take a 31-23 lead into the break.

The Mountaineers would score on their opening possession to cut the deficit to 31-25, but the Cougars would then respond with a three to push the edge out to nine points. West Virginia would trim the deficit back down to six, but again BYU would answer with a three to make it 39-30.

But the Mountaineers continued to stay within striking distance cutting the deficit back down to 39-35 but the Cougars were able to again push it back out to eight with 11 minutes left.

West Virginia continued to remain gritty though and trimmed the lead down to 43-40 but BYU continued to make timely baskets to keep the control of the lead moving back ahead 49-42 with 7:21 left. And the Cougars would push that edge out to 55-42 with 5:45 remaining in the game.

BYU would then take control down the stretch and from there the Cougars were able to pull away to win the rematch between the two teams and move onto Thursday night’s game against No. 2 Houston.

