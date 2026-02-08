West Virginia drops home game to Texas Tech 70-63

West Virginia couldn’t mount a comeback falling to No. 13 Texas Tech 70-63 inside Hope Coliseum Sunday afternoon.

The Mountaineers are now 15-9, 6-5 on the season following the loss and never led at any point in the game although they did close the gap down the stretch. The Red Raiders were 13-24 from three including 8-11 in the first half.

Forward Brenen Lorient scored 21 points, forward Chance Moore and point guard Jasper Floyd each had 10 points and center Harlan Obioha had 9 points.

The Mountaineers went with their usual starting five of point guard Floyd, guard Honor Huff, guard Treysen Eaglestaff, forward Lorient and center Obioha.

The Red Raiders got the scoring started with a three-pointer off a Mountaineers turnover but Obioha would make a free throw on the other end. Texas Tech would then connect on another three leading to Ross Hodge taking an early timeout trailing 6-1 with 17 minutes left in the half.

West Virginia would trim the deficit to 6-5 but the Red Raiders would can consecutive three-pointers to push the advantage out to 12-5 six minutes into the game. The Mountaineers would reel off four straight, but Texas Tech would again respond with five of their own to make it 17-9.

Moore would hit a three and then finish on a layup to cut the deficit to 22-18. The score out sat there for some time before another Texas Tech three broke the drought between the two teams. And another three-pointer pushed the lead out to 30-19 with 5:23 remaining in the half.

The Red Raiders would continue to shoot the ball well from deep taking a 35-23 lead after their eighth of the first half and would go into the break leading 39-27.

Lorient got the Mountaineers on the board first to open the second half and then Floyd would score four straight along with an Obioha layup to make it 39-35 in the first three minutes. After a timeout, Texas Tech would connect on a three-pointer to provide some cushion at 42-35.

The Red Raiders would continue to shoot well from outside and were able to push their advantage out to 48-37 through the first five minutes of the half. And then the lead would grow to 52-37.

West Virginia would trim it back down to 56-47 with just over eight minutes left and again the Red Raiders would connect on a three-pointer to provide a 12-point cushion. The Mountaineers would make a late push trimming the deficit to 63-56 but again Texas Tech would connect on a three.

The Mountaineers would then get it as close as five down the stretch but was unable to close the gap and dropped their second consecutive game at home after winning the first 13.

The Mountaineers now will experience a bit of break in the schedule before heading to UCF Feb. 14 with tip-off set for 6 p.m.

