West Virginia slips in national polls after UCF series

West Virginia slipped in the national rankings following a 2-2 week that included a series loss to Big 12 rival UCF.

The Mountaineers are now ranked No. 17 in the latest D1Baseball Top 25 poll, down four spots from No. 13. They also dropped five positions to No. 18 in the updated Baseball America rankings and fell five spots to No. 16 in the Perfect Game Top 25.

West Virginia enters the week with a 21-7 overall record and an 8-4 mark in Big 12 play. The Mountaineers are now 3-3 against Top 25 opponents this season while holding a strong 7-1 record in weekend series.

The week began with a 7-4 midweek victory over Arizona, but the Mountaineers dropped two of three games to UCF over the weekend. West Virginia avoided a sweep with an 11-10 win on Saturday.

First baseman Armani Guzman was one of the team’s brightest performers during the stretch. Guzman led the Mountaineers in hits, runs and stolen bases across the four games.

West Virginia will look to bounce back with a midweek matchup against Marshall on April 7 before heading on the road for a three-game Big 12 series against Texas Tech beginning April 10.

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