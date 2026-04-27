West Virginia drops in polls after 1-3 week

West Virginia took a step back in the national rankings following a difficult week that saw the Mountaineers go 1-3 overall.

The Mountaineers are now No. 18 in the latest D1Baseball poll, No. 20 in Baseball America’s rankings and No. 17 according to Perfect Game.

West Virginia enters the week with a 28-12 overall record and a 13-8 mark in Big 12 play. The Mountaineers are 2-1 against Top 25 opponents this season and hold a 9-2 record in weekend series.

It was a challenging stretch, beginning with a 23-1 loss in seven innings to rival Pittsburgh. West Virginia responded with a 9-5 win in 13 innings in the series opener against Cincinnati but dropped the final two games 6-2 and 7-5 to lose the series.

Gavin Kelley was a bright spot offensively, going 5-for-14 with a home run while appearing at catcher, second base, shortstop and third base over the four games.

West Virginia will look to get back on track with a midweek game at Penn State on April 29 before returning home for a three-game series against Kansas State starting May 1.

Offer Alert

Fall camp is here and there’s no better time to sign up with us to get all your WVU intel! Sign up today – $1 for the first week, plus a complimentary year of access to The Athletic included. Join – http://gowvu.us/Join



💬 Wondering what other WVU fans are saying?



Head to The Blue Lot and jump into the discussion →

