West Virginia flips 2027 CB Zachary Gleason from Penn State

West Virginia has landed a major commitment with Pittsburgh (Pa.) Central Catholic 2027 cornerback Zachary Gleason flipped his pledge from Penn State to the Mountaineers.

Gleason, 6-foot-0, 170-pounds, initially committed to the Nittany Lions March 31 but West Virginia never let up in their pursuit of the talented defensive back.

The new was first reported by Hayes Fawcett of On3.

That led to Gleason taking an official visit to Morgantown during the May 29 weekend and after stopping by Penn State this past weekend elected to flip his pledge.

Gleason received an offer from the Mountaineers in September of 2025 with cornerbacks coach Rod West and defensive coordinator Zac Alley serving as the lead recruiters.

On top of West Virginia, Gleason held offers from Virginia Tech, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Michigan State, Ole Miss, North Carolina, Cincinnati and a host of others.

Gleason had made multiple visits to Morgantown including for a junior day event this past winter.

West Virginia has continued a strong run of recruiting of late and Gleason is a major win over a Big 10 program that also heavily recruits the region.

Gleason put together a junior season with 45 tackles, 10 passes defended and 3 interceptions.

Gleason becomes the 16th commitment for West Virginia in the 2027 class and the latest at defensive back for the Mountaineers this cycle.

WVSports.com will have more with Gleason in the near future.

BREAKING: Class of 2027 CB Zachary Gleason has Flipped his Commitment from Penn State to West Virginia, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’0 170 CB had been Committed to the Nittany Lions since March



“Philippians 4:6-7”https://t.co/2qHxVF2jK7 pic.twitter.com/cl4IAIkh49 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 11, 2026



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