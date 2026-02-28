West Virginia focused on staying together down the stretch

West Virginia focused on staying together down the stretchby: Keenan Cummings11 minutes agorivalskeenanRead In AppJan 17, 2026; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Ross Hodge talks to his team during a timeout during the second half against the Colorado Buffaloes at Hope Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn ImagesWest Virginia has lost three consecutive basketball games, but head coach Ross Hodge believes that his team is still in a good place mentally entering the stretch run.