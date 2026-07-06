West Virginia football promotional schedule released

The West Virginia football program has released the promotional schedule for each of the home games on the 2026 slate.

The opener Sept. 5 against Coastal Carolina will be the retirement of legendary quarterback Pat White’s No. 5 jersey number and fans are encouraged to wear white for the game.

The Sept. 12 matchup against UT Martin is a Family Day where fans can purchase four tickets and a $25 concession voucher for as low as $150 per Coca-Cola Family Day package.

The Big 12 opener against Oklahoma State Sept. 26 will be a Gold Rush game where fans are encouraged to wear gold.

The Oct. 10 matchup against Arizona has been designated as a Coal Rush game where fans are encouraged to wear black. It also will be the Hall of Fame weekend.

The Oct. 17 matchup against Cincinnati will be Homecoming and also a Stripe the Stadium with fans in even sections encouraged to wear gold and odd sections wearing blue.

West Virginia will host Kansas Nov. 14 and it will be Heroes Day where current and former military members will be honored throughout the day.

The final home game of the season will be Nov. 21 against Houston and will serve as Senior Day.



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