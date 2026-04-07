West Virginia forward DJ Thomas enters transfer portal

West Virginia forward DJ Thomas is entering the NCAA transfer portal, according to a report from Sam Kayser.

Thomas spent one season in Morgantown after joining the program as part of the 2025 recruiting class. The 6-foot-9, 225-pound forward averaged 6.6 points and 2.1 rebounds during his freshman campaign.

A native of Allen, Texas, Thomas arrived at West Virginia after a standout career at Allen High School. As a senior, he averaged 10.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game and earned UIL 6A All-Region honors while helping lead Allen to the Class 6A Division I semifinals.

Thomas also helped Allen reach The Throne National Championship game, scoring 25 points in the finals and earning All-Tournament Team honors.

During his junior season, Thomas averaged 10.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists while helping Allen post a 32-win season and a top five 6A ranking in Texas. He also gained national attention during the summer on the Adidas 3SSB circuit while playing for Southern Assault.

Stay up to date on all of the activity with our 2026 West Virginia basketball transfer portal tracker.

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