West Virginia guard Honor Huff recognized by the Big 12

West Virginia senior guard Honor Huff was named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week as well as earning a place on the league’s weekly starting five.

Huff averaged 23.5 points per game in wins over Cincinnati and Kansas, while hitting 10-21 from three. He also averaged 7.5 rebounds per contest while playing 38.5 minutes per game across the two.

On the season Huff is averaging 17.5 points per game as the leading scorer for the Mountaineers while shooting 40.5-percent from the field and 41-percent from three.

