West Virginia guard Jayden Forsythe plans to enter transfer portal

West Virginia guard Jayden Forsythe plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, according to a report from On3’s Joe Tipton.

Forsythe was a member of the Mountaineers’ 2025 recruiting class and arrived in Morgantown after a strong high school career at Westtown School in Pennsylvania. He played in five games this past season for West Virginia. He averaged 1.2 points while only playing 21 minutes.

The 6-foot-5, 195-pound guard averaged 12.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game during his time at Westtown. He also connected on 38.1 percent of his 3-point attempts and was considered a Top 100 prospect by multiple scouting services.

Forsythe played on the EYBL circuit with Team Final and averaged 9.5 points at the Peach Jam while shooting 39 percent from 3-point range. He was also ranked among the top five recruits in Pennsylvania in the 2025 class.

Forsythe is originally from Brooklyn, New York.

Stay up to date on all of the activity with our 2026 West Virginia basketball transfer portal tracker.

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