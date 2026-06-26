West Virginia guard Miles Sadler receives more praise for future

West Virginia freshman guard Miles Sadler has yet to play a single minute of college basketball but is already receiving some high praise in regards to his potential future.

That’s because Sadler is projected at No. 30 in the Way-too-early mock 2027 NBA Draft from Sam Vecenie of The Athletic. And Vecenie projects that Sadler will be one of the five best freshmen in all of college basketball next season.

“There’s not a better pick-and-roll playmaker in the high school class. He buzzes around the court and consistently gets penetration into the interior with quickness and a craft for getting opposing players on his back. He has a wonderful floater game, he’s timely with how he finishes for his size and he can pull up and score. He’s also a sharp decision-maker and tough on-ball defender,” he wrote.

Sadler, who is rated as the No. 20th best player nationally in the 2026 class by Rivals, is expected to play a major role with the Mountaineers as a true freshman point guard in year two under head coach Ross Hodge.

Vecenie also highlights that he didn’t see a better competitor or tougher player in the high school ranks a season ago and believes he also can will West Virginia to wins.

“But there aren’t five players I would rather have in the 2026 class. For that reason, I had to rank him No. 30,” Vecenie wrote.



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