West Virginia guard Morris Ugusuk enters transfer portal

West Virginia junior guard Morris Ugusuk has entered the transfer portal.

Ugusuk appeared in 25 games for the Mountaineers this past season, averaging 1.3 points and 1.4 rebounds per game.

The 6-foot-4 guard joined the program after spending the previous two seasons at South Carolina. During the 2024-25 season with the Gamecocks, he averaged 5.9 points per game.

Stay up to date on all of the activity with our 2026 West Virginia basketball transfer portal tracker.

Offer Alert

Fall camp is here and there’s no better time to sign up with us to get all your WVU intel! Sign up today – $1 for the first week, plus a complimentary year of access to The Athletic included. Join – http://gowvu.us/Join



💬 Wondering what other WVU fans are saying?



Head to The Blue Lot and jump into the discussion →

