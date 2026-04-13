West Virginia guard Niyol Hauet to enter transfer portal

West Virginia guard Niyol Hauet will be entering the transfer portal he confirms to WVSports.com.

Hauet confirmed the news to Publisher Vernon Bailey.

Hauet, 6-foot-4, 180-pounds, spent only one season with the Mountaineers basketball program where he played just 17 minutes across 9 games.

The Japanese guard transferred to Morgantown after redshirting during his lone season at Weber State. He spent his senior high school season at Ogden in Utah where he averaged 12.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.

Hauet has three years of eligibility remaining in his career.

Hauet becomes the sixth player to enter the transfer portal this off-season.

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