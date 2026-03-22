West Virginia has method, plan for roster construction

West Virginia has method, plan for roster constructionby: Keenan Cummings1 hour agorivalskeenanRead In AppNov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Rich Rodriguez reacts after a play during the third quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn ImagesWest Virginia head coach Rich Rodriguez can’t help but believe that his roster is in a much better spot for the long haul than it was at this time a year ago for a number of reasons.