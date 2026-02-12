West Virginia has options at catcher

West Virginia has options at catcherby: Keenan Cummings2 hours agorivalskeenanRead In AppWest Virginia Head Coach Steve Sabins visits the mound as The LSU Tigers take on the West Virginia Mountaineers in game 1 of the 2025 NCAA Div 1 Super Regional Baseball Championship at Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge, LA. Saturday, June 7, 2025. | © SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn ImagesWest Virginia head coach Steve Sabins is still in the process of sorting out how things will play out at the catcher position.