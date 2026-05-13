West Virginia hoops transfer class ranked 24th nationally

The entirety of the West Virginia basketball transfer class has been rated by On3 and the Mountaineers sit inside the top 25 nationally.

The six-man transfer class is ranked No. 24 overall with four of those rated as four-star prospects and two others as high three-stars.

Georgia Tech center transfer Mouhamed Sylla is the highest rated of the group at 95.80, while Butler guard transfer Finley Bizjack is at 94.13. Behind those two the rest of the four-star transfers are Boise State forward Javan Buchanan at 93.64 and St. John’s wing Joson Sanon at 93.00.

As for the two three-stars, Utah forward transfer Seydou Traore comes in at 90.00, while Florida State guard Martin Somerville is at 89.73.

West Virginia has the fourth best transfer class in the Big 12 Conference.

Overall, the Mountaineers sit at 14 roster spots heading into the 2026-27 season which means that head coach Ross Hodge still has one open to fill if he elects to do so.

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