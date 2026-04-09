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West Virginia identifying targets, securing visits while navigating portal

Keenan Cummingsby: Keenan Cummings27 minutes agorivalskeenan
NCAA Basketball: Cincinnati at West Virginia
Jan 6, 2026; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Ross Hodge yells from the sideline during the second half against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Hope Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images

West Virginia has roster spots to fill and the efforts in the transfer portal are already underway with the program already linked to over a dozen targets.

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