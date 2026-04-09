West Virginia identifying targets, securing visits while navigating portal

West Virginia identifying targets, securing visits while navigating portalby: Keenan Cummings27 minutes agorivalskeenanRead In AppJan 6, 2026; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Ross Hodge yells from the sideline during the second half against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Hope Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn ImagesWest Virginia has roster spots to fill and the efforts in the transfer portal are already underway with the program already linked to over a dozen targets.