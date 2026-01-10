West Virginia knocks off No. 22 Kansas 86-75

West Virginia used a big second half run to knock off No. 22 Kansas 86-75 to record a resume building win Saturday afternoon inside the Hope Coliseum.

The win pushes the Mountaineers to 11-5 on the season and 2-1 in the Big 12.

The Mountaineers went with their usual starting lineup with point guard Jasper Floyd, guard Honor Huff, guard Treysen Eaglestaff, forward Brenen Lorient and center Harlan Obioha.

Huff led West Virginia with 23 points with 7 rebounds, while Lorient scored 18 points, Eaglestaff had 12 points and Obioha had 11 points and 10 rebounds. Floyd scored 9 points, all in the second half.

The Mountaineers trailed 56-49 in the second half but used a 24-8 run to seize control of the game.

Lorient made the first basket for the Mountaineers and then Huff added a three-ball to give them an early 5-2 lead. The Jayhawks would move ahead 8-5, but the Mountaineers would respond back with four points to seize a 9-8 edge at the 16:06 mark.

Kansas would battle back with four points of their own to move back out front 12-9 as the Mountaineers struggled with turnovers early with 5 on their first 14 possessions. Lorient would bring West Virginia closer with a basket and a foul to make it 15-13 with 11:34 remaining in the half.

DJ Thomas connected on a three to tie the game at 17 as the two teams continued to battle back and forth over the first ten minutes of the game. The Mountaineers surged ahead 24-22 after a Lorient three, but the Jayhawks would answer to tie the game and then take the lead on a turnover at 26-24.

But a Moore three-ball again gave the Mountaineers a 30-28 lead with 4:55 left in the half. Lorient would score his 11th points of the half on a dunk to keep the Mountaineers ahead by a possession as the two teams continued to go back and forth. The Jayhawks would move back ahead 40-39 with 27.1 seconds left and would extend it further on a three-ball right before half to move ahead 43-39.

Lorient opened the second half the way he started it with a basket but the Jayhawks would score five straight to take a 48-41 lead. Eaglestaff would then hit consecutive threes coupled with a Huff finish and foul to cut the deficit to 51-49 with 16:27 remaining.

But again Kansas would respond to push the edge back out to 56-49 with 15:32 remaining in the half. But again the Mountaineers would battle back to make it 59-56 over the next three minutes and Floyd would close the game to one on a basket with with 11:53 remaining to play.

The run would continue as the Mountaineers would take a 64-59 lead with 9:18 left and Huff would add to it further with a three-pointer to make it 67-59 for an 18-3 run.

Kansas would end that run but Huff would again hit a three-pointer with a foul to make it 71-61 with 6:41 left in the game. The Jayhawks cut the lead to 73-67 with just over three minutes remaining in the game at the foul line as the run gave the Mountaineers some cushion.

The Mountaineers would extend the edge back to 10 but Kansas would respond with a three making it 77-70 with under two minutes remaining in the game. But West Virginia would make their free throws down the stretch to close out the game.

The Mountaineers will next travel to Houston Tuesday night for a Big 12 Conference matchup.

