West Virginia lands 2027 ATH Jacobi Pasley

West Virginia has added another piece to its future recruiting classes with a commitment from 2027 athlete Jacobi Pasley out of Bradwell Institute in Hinesville, Georgia.

Pasley is a versatile playmaker who lines up at both wide receiver and running back, bringing a dynamic skill set to the Mountaineers. During his junior season, he totaled 25 receptions for 430 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 17.2 yards per catch. He also added 173 rushing yards on 26 carries with four scores, along with 85 yards in the return game.

His production earned him First Team All-Region 1-AAAAA honors as a receiver and highlighted his ability to impact the game in multiple ways.

What truly sets Pasley apart is his track speed. He’s a state champion in the 400 meters and has posted strong times across the board, including marks in the 100 and 200 meters that rank among the best in his class. That speed translates directly to the football field, where he consistently creates separation and big plays.

Pasley is still early in his development as a prospect, but the combination of verified speed and on-field production makes him an intriguing addition to West Virginia’s 2027 class.

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