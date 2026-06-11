West Virginia lands 2027 WR Brock Burrus

The West Virginia football program has added another major commitment on offense with a pledge from Marietta (Ga.) Kell 2027 wide receiver Brock Burrus.

Burrus, 6-foot-5, 180-pounds, picked the Mountaineers over scholarship offers from Georgia Tech, Florida, Tennessee, Purdue, NC State, Wisconsin, Arizona State, Pittsburgh, Syracuse and more.

The Rivals three-star prospect initially visited Morgantown during the spring and left highly impressed with the football program. He returned for his official visit June 5-7 which served as the catalyst to push the Mountaineers over the finish line for the talented pass catcher.

Burrus was recruited by wide receivers coach Ryan Garrett, along with others, and that connection was critical for him in his recruitment.

“Coach Garrett really just showed me that I’m not just wanted in Morgantown but that they need me. Showing me what kind of player I could be in my best frame and how he can help develop me,” he said in the spring.

The long wide receiver is the 17th commitment for West Virginia in the 2027 class and represents the latest in a very talented group of pass catchers for the Mountaineers in this cycle.

WVSports.com will have more with Burrus in the near future



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