West Virginia lands 2027 WR Carter Davis

West Virginia has landed another major piece in the current recruiting class when Mobile (Ala.) Gulf Shores 2027 wide receiver Carter Davis committed to the program.

Davis, 6-foot-0, 170-pounds, picked the Mountaineers over offers from Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Arkansas, Georgia Tech and a number of other programs.

The Rivals three-star prospect was initially offered a scholarship last June and things only continued to build between him and the coaching staff.

Davis was recruited by inside wide receivers coach Logan Bradley, wide receivers coach Ryan Garrett, assistant quarterbacks coach Pat White and senior offensive assistant Travis Trickett. And that led to the Mountaineers surging in his recruitment. That was only strengthened when he first visited campus last fall and cemented when he took his official visit June 5-7.

Davis is an electric wide receiver who hauled in 45 catches for 715 yards and 9 touchdowns to go along with 118 yards rushing and 4 scores on the ground as a junior.

The talented 2027 wide receiver took an official visit to Mississippi State during the first weekend of the summer and was set to check out LSU.

Davis is just the latest dynamic pass catcher to pick the Mountaineers in the 2027 class and the 15th overall commitment for the football program.

WVSports.com will have more with Davis in the near future.



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