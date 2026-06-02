West Virginia lands 2028 linebacker Brandon Wills-Dickson

West Virginia has added their first piece to the 2028 recruiting class with a commitment from Dover (Del.) St. Frances Academy linebacker Brandon Wills-Dickson.

The 6-foot, 226-pound prospect chose the Mountaineers over offers from Maryland, Virginia Tech, Auburn, Florida State and several others.

Wills-Dickson is currently rated as a three-star prospect by Rivals and checks in as one of the top players in Maryland for the 2028 cycle. He gives West Virginia an early addition at linebacker.

Wills-Dickson announced his commitment to West Virginia on June 2, after visiting Morgantown for summer camp.

Offer Alert

Fall camp is here and there’s no better time to sign up with us to get all your WVU intel! Sign up today – $1 for the first week, plus a complimentary year of access to The Athletic included. Join – http://gowvu.us/Join



💬 Wondering what other WVU fans are saying?



Head to The Blue Lot and jump into the discussion →

