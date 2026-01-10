West Virginia lands Alabama kicker transfer Peter Notaro

West Virginia has nabbed a specialist commitment out of the transfer portal from Alabama transfer Peter Notaro.

Notaro, 5-foot-11, 188-pounds, appeared in two games this past season for the Crimson Tide and had a total of five kickoffs for an average of 63.4 yards with two touchbacks. He also was a perfect 5-5 on point after touchdowns this past season.

The former North Allegheny product was recruited by West Virginia during his initial recruitment but committed to the Crimson Tide. But the Mountaineers were able to land him the second time around.

Out of high school Notaro was a five-star recruit by Kohl’s Kicking and rated as the No. 4 kicking prospect in his class by the organization. He also made 17 field goals over his past two years.

Notaro has four years of eligibility remaining and fills a need for the Mountaineers who need a kicker.

WVSports.com will have more with Notaro in the near future.

Blessed to start this new chapter!

Really appreciate Coach Kirkland, Coach Donati, and Coach Rod for the opportunity. Excited to get to work.@WVUfootball #Committed pic.twitter.com/xhwpnTHov8 — Peter Notaro (@peternotaro36) January 10, 2026

Offer Alert

Fall camp is here and there’s no better time to sign up with us to get all your WVU intel! Sign up today – $1 for the first week, plus a complimentary year of access to The Athletic included. Join – http://gowvu.us/Join



💬 Wondering what other WVU fans are saying?



Head to The Blue Lot and jump into the discussion →

