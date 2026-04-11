West Virginia lands Boise State transfer Javan Buchanan

The West Virginia basketball program has landed a commitment out of the transfer portal from Boise State forward Javan Buchanan.

Joe Tipton was first to report the news.

Buchanan, 6-foot-7, 230-pounds, is coming off a season where he averaged 12.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists while shooting 42-percent from the field and 32-percent from three.

That followed a season where he was named the Mountain West Sixth Man of the Year averaging 9.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and shot 53-percent from the floor.

The Indiana native started his career at Indiana Wesleyan where he spent two seasons and was named a NAIA All-American as a sophomore averaging 20.5 points per contest.

Buchanan made the decision to enter the transfer portal March 30 as a graduate transfer and will have one season of eligibility remaining in his career.

The Mountaineers got involved from there and Buchanan set an official visit to Morgantown which led to his decision to commit to head coach Ross Hodge.

Buchanan gives the Mountaineers a versatile forward that can handle a number of different roles.

WVSports.com will have more with Buchanan in the near future.

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