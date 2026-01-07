West Virginia lands Bowling Green edge transfer David Afogho

West Virginia has landed another transfer commitment from Bowling Green edge David Afogho following an official visit to campus.

Afogho, 6-foot-3, 245-pounds, spent three years with the Falcons where he recorded 38 tackles, 4 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks. He saw his most extensive action this past season where he appeared in 12 games and had 37 tackles, 4 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.

The Boston native has two years of eligibility remaining.

Offer Alert

Fall camp is here and there’s no better time to sign up with us to get all your WVU intel! Sign up today – $1 for the first week, plus a complimentary year of access to The Athletic included. Join – http://gowvu.us/Join



💬 Wondering what other WVU fans are saying?



Head to The Blue Lot and jump into the discussion →

