West Virginia lands commitment from 2027 DL Zai'vion Meads

West Virginia has landed a key piece on the defensive front with a commitment from Louisville (Ky.) Atherton 2027 defensive lineman Zai’vion Meads.

Meads, 6-foot-3, 280-pounds, entered the visit to Morgantown with a top group consisting of West Virginia, Nebraska, Purdue and Missouri, with visits scheduled to each but saw enough during his weekend official to make his commitment.

“I really love the staff, I love the players I met. I feel I would fit in well there,” he said. “I know the coaching staff are great coaches and will develop me.”

Defensive line coach William Green recruited the Rivals three-star, and the pair developed a strong bond throughout the process. That was only driven home during his time on campus, as well as his love for Morgantown as a whole.

“I like the town, just everything feels right there,” he said. “And I’m happy to be a future Mountaineer.”

Meads also visited Morgantown during the spring.

The Mountaineers see Meads as a player that could fill multiple roles on the defensive line, given his size, versatility and motor on top of his strength up front.

Meads is the 12th commitment for the Mountaineers in the 2027 class and the second true defensive lineman to select the Big 12 Conference program in this cycle.

WVSports.com will have more on Meads in the near future.

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