West Virginia lands commitment from 2027 EDGE Trevoris Finley

West Virginia has added another commitment to the current recruiting class with a pledge from Opa Locka (Fla.) Miami Carol 2027 pass rusher Trevoris Finley.

Finley, 6-foot-2, 220-pounds, first received an offer from the Mountaineers in January 2024 and things built from there, leading to his commitment to the Big 12 Conference program.

Defensive ends coach Deke Adams served as the lead recruiter for Finley and was critical in his decision to select the Mountaineers.

The Rivals three-star also held offers from Miami, Auburn, Penn State, Ole Miss, Indiana, NC State, Georgia Tech, SMU, Pittsburgh, Kentucky and a number of others.

Finley is coming off a season where he recorded 16 sacks and is a versatile prospect that can fill a role as a defensive end or an EDGE in the West Virginia scheme.

The talented pass rusher has yet to visit Morgantown but has an official visit set to campus on June 5.

Finley becomes the eleventh commitment for West Virginia in the 2027 class and the first at the edge rusher position for the Mountaineers.

WVSports.com will have more with Finley in the near future.

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