West Virginia lands commitment from LSU safety transfer Jacob Bradford

West Virginia has landed a key commitment of out of the transfer portal at a position of need with LSU safety Jacob Bradford picking the Mountaineers.

Bradford, 5-foot-11, 195-pounds, appeared in five games as a true freshman but did not record any statistics and will be able to maintain a redshirt with one of those coming in the bowl game.

The Louisiana native was a Rivals four-star prospect out of high school and selected the Tigers over a long list of options. He entered the transfer portal in January and has all four years left.

WVSports.com will have more with Bradford in the near future.

