West Virginia lands commitment from Texas two-way prospect Luis Olmeda

West Virginia baseball has added another piece to its future roster with a commitment from Spring (Texas) Oak Ridge High School standout Luis Olmeda.

The 2027 prospect is listed by the Mountaineers as an outfielder and left-handed pitcher, and gives head coach Steve Sabins and his staff another versatile piece in the class. Olmeda also has experience at first base and has emerged as one of the top two-way players in Texas.

Olmeda checks in at 6-foot and 170 pounds. Perfect Game has given him a 9.5 grade, highlighted by strong showings at events such as the 16U WWBA and PG Junior National.

Speed is one of the biggest strengths in Olmeda’s game. He has posted a 6.69-second time in the 60-yard dash while also recording an outfield arm clocked as high as 97 mph. At the plate, Olmeda has produced exit velocities up to 93 mph, flashing the type of bat speed and power potential that has made him a top prospect.

On the mound, Olmeda has run his fastball up to 92 mph and typically works in the upper 80s to low 90s. He complements the fastball with a curveball and changeup and has shown the ability to contribute in multiple roles.

Olmeda has been a key contributor for Oak Ridge High School, where he has regularly hit near the top of the lineup. During district play this past spring, he delivered one of his best performances with a pair of home runs against Grand Oaks, earning Athlete of the Week honors after the breakout game.

He also made an impact on the mound, including a performance where he struck out five batters over 4.1 innings while allowing just one earned run.

Olmeda currently plays travel baseball for Bengals Baseball.

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