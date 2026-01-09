West Virginia lands commitment from Western Kentucky pass rusher Harper Holloman

West Virginia has landed a commitment out of the transfer portal on the defensive front from Western Kentucky defensive lineman Harper Holloman.

Holloman, 6-foot-2, 255-pounds, is coming off a season where he played in 13 games and recorded 39 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and 2 sacks. He started every game.

Over his two years on the field Holloman appeared in 21 games and netted 48 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and 2 sacks.

The Georgia native should have two years of eligibility remaining.

