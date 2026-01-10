West Virginia lands Jacksonville State OL Amare’ Grayson

West Virginia has addressed a critical need on the offensive front out of the transfer portal with a commitment from Jacksonville State offensive line transfer Amare’ “Bubba” Grayson.

He has confirmed the news with WVSports.com.

Grayson, 6-foot-3, 310-pounds, started all 14 games for the Gamecocks last season at right guard and played a total of 1,008 snaps at the position and was named first-team Conference USA for his efforts.

The year prior, Grayson played 633 snaps as a true freshman and started a total of eight games, earning Conference USA All-Freshman team honors.

There is clear familiarity as Grayson has played under head coach Rich Rodriguez for one season and offensive line coach Rick Trickett for two, giving him an understanding of the offense.

Grayson, who is nicknamed Bubba, fills a massive need for the Mountaineers on the offensive line as an experienced option that has performed well across 26 games in his career.

The interior offensive lineman took an official visit to West Virginia on Jan. 8 and that trip, along with the opportunity, was enough for him to cast his lot with the Mountaineers.

Grayson is the latest in a series of transfer portal additions as the coaching staff looks to remake the roster heading into the 2026 campaign.

Grayson has two years of eligibility remaining in his career.

WVSports.com will have more with Grayson in the near future.

