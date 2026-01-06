West Virginia lands Jacksonville State RB Cam Cook out of the transfer portal

West Virginia has secured a major commitment out of the transfer portal from Jacksonville State transfer running back Cam Cook.

Cook, 5-foot-11, 200-pounds, is coming off a season where he was named Conference USA Player and Newcomer of the Year after rushing for 1,659 yards and 16 touchdowns while hauling in 30 passes for 286 yards in his lone year with the program.

The rushing total led all of the Football Subdivision.

The Texas native was previously at TCU where he led the Horned Frogs in rushing as a sophomore with 460 yards and 9 touchdowns. He also saw action in nine games as a true freshman.

Cook announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal on Dec. 24 and immediately became a high-profile target for programs. A former four-star prospect out of high school, Cook has one season of eligibility remaining in his college career.

Cook was initially linked to Tennessee and Houston, but the Mountaineers were able to secure his commitment and give the program a massive recruiting win.

WVSports.com will have more with Cook in the near future.

