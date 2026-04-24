West Virginia lands JUCO power bat Ryan Piekutoski

West Virginia has added a major offensive piece to its future roster with a commitment from South Carolina Sumter infielder Ryan Piekutoski.

Piekutoski, 6-foot-4, 215-230 pounds, is a right-handed hitter and thrower who primarily plays third and first base, with the ability to slide across the infield when needed. The Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania native is currently in his freshman season at USC Sumter and has quickly emerged as one of the most productive hitters at the junior college level.

Through 49 games this season, Piekutoski is hitting .466 with a .628 on-base percentage and a 1.061 slugging percentage. He has recorded 69 hits in 148 at-bats with 23 home runs, 77 RBIs and 69 runs scored, while adding 13 doubles and three triples.

His approach at the plate has been just as impressive, drawing 56 walks to just 19 strikeouts across 215 plate appearances, while also being hit by pitches 10 times. He has added 20 stolen bases in 24 attempts, showcasing athleticism to go along with his power.

Piekutoski has delivered multiple standout performances this season, including hitting for the cycle and putting together a weekend series where he totaled five home runs and 15 RBIs.

Before his time at USC Sumter, Piekutoski starred at Seneca Valley High School in Pennsylvania, where he earned WPIAL 6A Player of the Year honors and helped lead his team to a district title. As a senior, he hit over .500 and established himself as one of the top regional prospects.

From a scouting standpoint, Piekutoski brings a power-first profile with natural loft in his swing and the ability to drive the baseball with authority. His exit velocities have reached the upper-90s, and he pairs that with a strong arm in the field and solid overall athleticism.

With his size, production, and offensive upside, Piekutoski gives West Virginia a potential impact bat who has already proven he can dominate at the junior college level and could factor into the lineup early in his career.

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