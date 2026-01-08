West Virginia lands Kansas State OL transfer Devin Vass

West Virginia has landed a commitment at a major position of need on the offensive front from Kansas State offensive line transfer Devin Vass.

Vass, 6-foot-6, 308-pounds, spent three years with the Wildcats where he did not see any playing time in the first two years but then started seven games this past season at right guard and appeared in nine contests overall. In total, Vass played 420 snaps across the 2025 campaign.

Vass represents a massive pickup for West Virginia out of the portal.

The Florida native announced his plans to enter the transfer portal Dec. 19 and initially was linked to Auburn where he took an official visit as well as UCF.

But the Mountaineers were able to win the battle after getting him on campus, giving the program a major addition on the interior of the offensive line where the program needed immediate help.

Vass has two years of eligibility remaining in his career.

WVSports.com will have more with Vass in the near future.

