West Virginia lands national championship left-hander Robert Satin

West Virginia has added another experienced arm to its pitching staff with the commitment of former University of Tampa left-handed pitcher Robert Satin.

The 6-foot-3, 220-pound Tampa, Florida, native is coming off a standout season in which he helped lead the Spartans to the NCAA Division II national championship.

Satin started all 19 games for Tampa in 2026, posting a 13-2 record with a 2.61 ERA over 113.2 innings. He struck out 114 batters while issuing just 20 walks and finished the year with a 1.08 WHIP.

His postseason was just as impressive. Satin earned victories in four NCAA Tournament starts, including wins over Bentley, Point Loma, Catawba and West Chester as Tampa captured the national title.

Before transferring to Tampa, Satin spent the 2024 season at the University of Florida, where he made 10 relief appearances for the Gators. He struck out eight batters across nine innings and earned his first collegiate win against Bethune-Cookman.

Coming out of H.B. Plant High School, Satin was considered one of Florida’s top left-handed pitching prospects. He finished his prep career with a 19-1 record over his final two seasons and was ranked by Perfect Game as the No. 15 left-handed pitcher in the state.

Satin gives the Mountaineers another proven, experienced arm as Steve Sabins and his staff continue to reshape the pitching staff for the 2027 season.



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