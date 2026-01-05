West Virginia lands Oklahoma QB transfer Michael Hawkins

West Virginia has landed a key piece out of the transfer portal in Oklahoma quarterback Michael Hawkins after an official visit to campus.

Pete Thamel of ESPN was first to report the news.

Hawkins, 6-foot-1, 206-pounds, spent two years with the Sooners and started four games as a freshman while completing 76-120 passes for 783 yards with 3 touchdowns and 2 interceptions. He also rushed for 204 yards and a score.

This past season Hawkins started one game and appeared in two while throwing for 167 yards and 3 touchdowns and rushing for 58 yards and a score.

Hawkins entered the transfer portal Dec. 31 and has three years of eligibility remaining in his career after qualifying for a redshirt this past season.

The former four-star quarterback was the 168th best player in the country out of high school according to Rivals and the third best quarterback in the nation. An Elite 11 finalist, Hawkins totaled 4,211 all-purpose yards and 55 touchdowns with only three interceptions in 15 games as a senior when he was named District 3-5A Division II Most Valuable Player.

Hawkins joins a quarterback room in Morgantown that returns sophomore Scotty Fox who started six games for the Mountaineers a season ago.

The Texas native is expected to compete for the starting job at West Virginia.

WVSports.com will have more with Hawkins in the near future.

