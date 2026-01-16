West Virginia lands Oregon pass rusher transfer Tobi Haastrup

The West Virginia football program, has netted a high upside transfer portal commitment at a position of need in Oregon pass rusher Tobi Haastrup.

The news was first reported by Hayes Fawcett.

Haastrup, 6-foot-4, 230-pounds, spent only one season with the Ducks where he appeared in just a handful of snaps on special teams.

The England native was a four-star prospect out of high school in Texas and was the No. 12 weakside defensive end nationally according to Rivals. He was the No. 203 player overall and didn’t start playing the game of football until his senior year of high school.

Haastrup announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal Jan. 11 and will have all four seasons of eligibility remaining in his college career.

WVSports.com will have more with Haastrup in the near future.

BREAKING: Oregon transfer EDGE Tobi Haastrup has committed to West Virginia, @Hayesfawcett3 reportshttps://t.co/irSO7ZZW1q pic.twitter.com/SI5jIn61Gz — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) January 16, 2026

