West Virginia lands Oregon pass rusher transfer Tobi Haastrup
The West Virginia football program, has netted a high upside transfer portal commitment at a position of need in Oregon pass rusher Tobi Haastrup.
The news was first reported by Hayes Fawcett.
Haastrup, 6-foot-4, 230-pounds, spent only one season with the Ducks where he appeared in just a handful of snaps on special teams.
The England native was a four-star prospect out of high school in Texas and was the No. 12 weakside defensive end nationally according to Rivals. He was the No. 203 player overall and didn’t start playing the game of football until his senior year of high school.
Haastrup announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal Jan. 11 and will have all four seasons of eligibility remaining in his college career.
WVSports.com will have more with Haastrup in the near future.
Offer Alert
Fall camp is here and there’s no better time to sign up with us to get all your WVU intel! Sign up today – $1 for the first week, plus a complimentary year of access to The Athletic included. Join – http://gowvu.us/Join
💬 Wondering what other WVU fans are saying?
Head to The Blue Lot and jump into the discussion →
__________________________________________
• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot
• SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting
• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan
•Like us on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok