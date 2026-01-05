West Virginia lands Wisconsin transfer CB Geimere Latimer

West Virginia has landed a key piece out of the transfer portal with a commitment from Wisconsin cornerback transfer Geimere Latimer.

Latimer, 5-foot-10, 191-pounds, declared his intentions to enter the transfer portal Dec. 16 and the Mountaineers were the program to watch immediately given his ties to the school.

Latimer spent his first two years playing under head coach Rich Rodriguez at Jacksonville State and his brother four-star running back Amari Latimer just signed with West Virginia in December.

Latimer played 27 games under Rodriguez at Jacksonville State where he recorded 56 tackles and 4 interceptions then recorded 23 tackles and a forced fumble.

The Georgia native has one season of eligibility remaining and gives the Mountaineers an experienced cornerback that has played in the scheme.

Latimer has played 1,339 snaps at the college level and over his career has fared well in coverage with the high mark coming in 2023 with 79.6 grade.

WVSports.com will have more with Latimer in the near future.

BREAKING: Wisconsin transfer CB Geimere Latimer has Committed to West Virginia, he tells @On3Sports



Through 3 seasons he’s totaled 79 tackles, 4 INT, 5 PD, and 2 FF



He’ll have 1 year of eligibility lefthttps://t.co/RlUbB6Fk7q pic.twitter.com/XKar7GS7Di — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 5, 2026

Offer Alert

Fall camp is here and there’s no better time to sign up with us to get all your WVU intel! Sign up today – $1 for the first week, plus a complimentary year of access to The Athletic included. Join – http://gowvu.us/Join



💬 Wondering what other WVU fans are saying?



Head to The Blue Lot and jump into the discussion →

