West Virginia lands Wyoming offensive line transfer Wes King

West Virginia has added more reinforcements on the offensive line with a commitment from Wyoming offensive line transfer Wes King.

King, 6-foot-5, 313-pounds, started 12 games for Wyoming in 2025 and has played 1,750 snaps over the course of his college career with 33 career starts.

The Wisconsin native took an official visit to West Virginia and picked the program.

King becomes the second offensive lineman to commit to the Mountaineers out of the transfer portal following Kansas State offensive lineman Devin Vass as the coaching staff looks to rebuild that unit.

King has one year of eligibility remaining.

