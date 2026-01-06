West Virginia LB Ben Bogle plans to enter transfer portal

West Virginia linebacker Ben Bogle plans to enter the transfer portal.

Bogle, 6-foot-1, 221-pounds, spent only one season with the Mountaineers after transferring over from Southern Illinois and recorded 37 tackles, 5.0 tackles for loss and 3 sacks.

Bogle will have one year of eligibility remaining.

