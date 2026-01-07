West Virginia linebacker Curtis Jones to enter transfer portal

West Virginia linebacker Curtis Jones plans to enter the transfer portal.

Jones, 6-foot-4, 226-pounds, spent two seasons with the Mountaineers football program where he appeared in 23 games and had 23 tackles, 3 tackles for loss and one sack. The Huntington native also saw time at running back this past season with 24 yards and 3 scores.

Jones has two years of eligibility remaining.

