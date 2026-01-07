West Virginia linebacker Curtis Jones to enter transfer portal
West Virginia linebacker Curtis Jones plans to enter the transfer portal.
Jones, 6-foot-4, 226-pounds, spent two seasons with the Mountaineers football program where he appeared in 23 games and had 23 tackles, 3 tackles for loss and one sack. The Huntington native also saw time at running back this past season with 24 yards and 3 scores.
Jones has two years of eligibility remaining.
Offer Alert
Fall camp is here and there’s no better time to sign up with us to get all your WVU intel! Sign up today – $1 for the first week, plus a complimentary year of access to The Athletic included. Join – http://gowvu.us/Join
💬 Wondering what other WVU fans are saying?
Head to The Blue Lot and jump into the discussion →
__________________________________________
• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot
• SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting
• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan
•Like us on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok