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West Virginia looks for consistency in Big 12

Keenan Cummingsby: Keenan Cummings2 hours agorivalskeenan
NCAA Football: Texas Tech at West Virginia
Nov 29, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Rich Rodriguez talks to his team before an offensive position during the third quarter against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images

West Virginia is entering their 15th season in the Big 12 this coming campaign and the Mountaineers are looking to achieve more consistency. 

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