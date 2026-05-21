West Virginia looks for consistency in Big 12

West Virginia looks for consistency in Big 12by: Keenan Cummings2 hours agorivalskeenanRead In AppNov 29, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Rich Rodriguez talks to his team before an offensive position during the third quarter against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn ImagesWest Virginia is entering their 15th season in the Big 12 this coming campaign and the Mountaineers are looking to achieve more consistency.