West Virginia loses 80-59 on the road to No. 3 Iowa State

West Virginia didn’t have enough falling to No. 3 Iowa State 80-59 in the Big 12 Conference opener inside Hilton Coliseum Friday night.

The loss drops the Mountaineers to 9-5 on the season and 0-1 in league play.

With Brenen Lorient out the Mountaineers went with a starting five of point guard Jasper Floyd, guard Honor Huff, guard Treysen Eagelstaff, forward Chance Moore and center Harlan Obioha.

Moore led West Virginia in scoring with 17 points, while DJ Thomas scored 10 points but no other players finished in double figures.

Huff opened the scoring for the Mountaineers with a three-ball and the visitors got out to a 9-4 lead early in the game before the Cyclones responded with two three-balls to retake the lead at 10-9.

Moore would finish at the rim to put West Virginia back out front and then an Eaglestaff three put them ahead 14-10 as the Mountaineers started six for seven from the floor. The Mountaineers remained out front at 17-15 halfway through the opening 20-minutes as they forced 5 turnovers.

West Virginia built a 19-15 lead, but back-to-back threes put Iowa State out front and forced head coach Ross Hodge to take a timeout. The Cyclones lead moved to 28-21 with 5:10 left in the half to complete a 13-2 run and take their biggest lead of the first half to that point.

Moore would end the run with a put back to score his 10th points of the first half and end the run but the Cyclones would score five more to go ahead 33-23 with 2:57 remaining in the half. Eaglestaff would hit a three but the Cyclones would again respond with a 6-0 run.

The half would close with the Mountaineers trailing 41-28.

Huff opened the second half with three free throws to trim the lead down to 41-31 and would trim it down to 43-34 before allowing a breakaway dunk. And the Cyclones would then move ahead 52-36 forcing another Hodge timeout with 13:45 remaining.

And from there the Cyclones would seize control pushing the edge out to 59-38 with 11:34 left on the heels of another 12-2 run forcing another timeout. Iowa State continued to hold a healthy edge at 65-44 with 8:07 in the second half as the home team was over 50-percent from the field.

And from there Iowa State would be able to close out the game with a convincing home win.

The Mountaineers will next return home to take on Cincinnati Jan. 6 inside the Hope Coliseum.

