West Virginia makes top eight for four-star OL Dominic Black

West Virginia has made the top eight for New Madison (Oh.) Tri-Village 2027 offensive lineman Dominic Black.

Black, 6-foot-5, 280-pounds, has named a group that consists of West Virginia, Indiana, North Carolina, Virginia Tech, Kentucky, Michigan State, Tennessee and NC State.

The Rivals four-star is the nation’s No. 191st rated prospect and has been to Morgantown on multiple occasions including for the junior day event in February.

During that visit he was able to sit down with offensive line coach Rick Trickett.

“You can tell he really understands offensive line play. He broke things down clearly and explained how he would help me improve my technique and football IQ,” he said. “It made me feel confident in their plan for me.”

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