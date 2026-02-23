Skip to main content
West Virginia
Join Now

West Virginia must find ways to execute in key moments

Keenan Cummingsby: Keenan Cummings41 minutes agorivalskeenan
NCAA Basketball: Kansas State at West Virginia
Jan 27, 2026; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Ross Hodge points during the second half against the Kansas State Wildcats at Hope Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Imagesa

West Virginia head coach Ross Hodge has outlined many times that the margin for error with his team is small and with that comes trying to find a way to do what they do well.

Join for $1
then billed annually
WV Sports
+
+
One subscription: The best West Virginia Mountaineers coverage and community, and all access to the On3 College Sports Network.