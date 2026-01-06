West Virginia must match physicality in Big 12

West Virginia must match physicality in Big 12by: Keenan Cummings59 minutes agorivalskeenanRead In AppJan 2, 2026; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Dominykas Pleta (21) and Iowa State Cyclones forward Joshua Jefferson (5) defend West Virginia Mountaineers guard Chance Moore (13) during the second half at James H. Hilton Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn ImagesWest Virginia is still figuring a lot out about themselves but one thing was evident in the first Big 12 game against Iowa State and that’s the league is physical.