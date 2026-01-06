Skip to main content
West Virginia
Join Now

West Virginia must match physicality in Big 12

Keenan Cummingsby: Keenan Cummings59 minutes agorivalskeenan
NCAA Basketball: West Virginia at Iowa State
Jan 2, 2026; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Dominykas Pleta (21) and Iowa State Cyclones forward Joshua Jefferson (5) defend West Virginia Mountaineers guard Chance Moore (13) during the second half at James H. Hilton Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

West Virginia is still figuring a lot out about themselves but one thing was evident in the first Big 12 game against Iowa State and that’s the league is physical.

50% off your first year
then billed annually at $119.99/year
WV Sports
+
+
One subscription: The best West Virginia Mountaineers coverage and community, and all access to the On3 College Sports Network.