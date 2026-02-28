Skip to main content
West Virginia
Join Now

West Virginia must uphold the standard on defense

Keenan Cummingsby: Keenan Cummings2 hours agorivalskeenan
NCAA Basketball: Utah at West Virginia
Feb 18, 2026; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers players listen to West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Ross Hodge during a timeout during the second half against the Utah Utes at Hope Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images

West Virginia prides itself on the defensive end of the floor but the Oklahoma State contest showed both the good and the bad on that end of the floor.

Join for $1
then billed annually
WV Sports
+
+
One subscription: The best West Virginia Mountaineers coverage and community, and all access to the On3 College Sports Network.