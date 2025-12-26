West Virginia now must prepare for challenges of Big 12

West Virginia now must prepare for challenges of Big 12by: Keenan Cummings23 hours agorivalskeenanRead In AppDec 9, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Ross Hodge smiles along the sideline during the second half against the Little Rock Trojans at Hope Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn ImagesWest Virginia has completed the non-conference portion of the schedule and now the real challenges await as the Mountaineers prepare to wade into the depths of the Big 12.