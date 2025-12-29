West Virginia offensive lineman Donovan Haslam plans to enter the transfer portal when it opens Jan 2.

Haslam had 444 snaps this season for West Virginia. He played left guard primarily and saw time at right guard and left tackle.

Haslam started five games for the Mountaineers and saw action in 10. He spent three years at Austin Peay before making the move to Morgantown.

The Georgia native will have one year of eligibility remaining.

Offer Alert

Fall camp is here and there’s no better time to sign up with us to get all your WVU intel! Sign up today – $1 for the first week, plus a complimentary year of access to The Athletic included. Join – http://gowvu.us/Join



💬 Wondering what other WVU fans are saying?



Head to The Blue Lot and jump into the discussion →

