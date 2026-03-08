West Virginia offers Israeli guard Roi Behar

West Virginia has offered an interesting basketball target that is expected to be eligible for the 2026-27 season in Israeli guard Roi Behar.

Behar, 6-foot-5, announced the offer on social media after a conversation with assistant Phil Forte and the Mountaineers become the second Big 12 Conference program to jump into the mix following TCU.

Behar is expected to enroll in the summer at the school he selects and should have his full complement of eligibility remaining at the college level.

Offer Alert

Fall camp is here and there’s no better time to sign up with us to get all your WVU intel! Sign up today – $1 for the first week, plus a complimentary year of access to The Athletic included. Join – http://gowvu.us/Join



💬 Wondering what other WVU fans are saying?



Head to The Blue Lot and jump into the discussion →

